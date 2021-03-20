Tim Horton's Antigonish
Police, Fire and EHS Respond to Fatal Single Vehicle Crash in Fishermans Harbour

RCMP say a 63-year-old Guysborough County man is dead in a single vehicle crash in Fishermans Harbour.  Police say around 3:30 Friday afternoon, officers were notified by a motorist of the collision on Fishermans Harbour Road.  RCMP, Fire and EHS personnel were called to the scene, and found a pickup truck in the ditch.  The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.  There were no passengers in the pickup A collision re-constructionist was called to the crash site and the investigation is continuing.