Police in Guysborough Make Arrests on Thefts from Cars

Sherbrooke RCMP has been busy with reports of thefts from vehicles lately in Port Bickerton. Police say last Tuesday, officers responded to 15 complaints of items stolen from cars the previous evening. The thefts occurred from vehicles parked near homes. Later that day, Police arrested two people who were found to be in possession of stolen property.

On Saturday, Sherbrooke RCMP were called to several complaints of mischief and arson on Highway 211. A car was damaged and a home was heavily damaged.

If you have any information on these incidents, call the Sherbrooke RCMP at (902) 522-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.