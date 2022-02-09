Police in Inverness County arrest Two People on Weapons Charges

The Inverness County District RCMP say a man and a woman are facing firearm charges after officers searched a home in Glenora Falls.

Police say the investigation began on January 29th after receiving information of unsafe storage of firearms in the area.

Last Thursday, police arrested a 43-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Glenora Falls. When they searched the dwelling, officers seized eleven unrestricted firearms, one restricted gun, two replica weapons and ammuntion.

Both have been charged with Careless Storage of a Firearm, Possession of a Restricted Firearm Knowing it’s Unauthorized, Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition and Tampering with a Firearm’s Serial Number. Both have been released from custody with conditions. They will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on March 28th