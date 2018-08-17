Police in Pictou County arrest two on Drug Trafficking Charges

There’s been a drug bust in Pictou County. On Wednesday evening, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Stellarton Police and the New Glasgow Regional Police Canine Unit, searched a home on Stellar Street in Stellarton.

Officers seized a quantity of Methamphetamine and marijuana, along with various property associated with the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both from Stellarton. Both have been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. Both have been released from custody and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.