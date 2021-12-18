Police in Pictou County charge Three with Impaired Driving, Issued 24 other tickets for Motor Vehicle related offences this Weekend

Police and Motor Vehicle Compliance personnel in Pictou County organized checkpoints this weekend. From late Friday and early Saturday morning, three people were charged with impaired driving,. Police also issued 24 other tickets including no insurance, no license, expired inspection, driving while revoked, and expired registration.

The checkpoints are part of Operation Christmas and MADD Canada’s Red Ribbon campaign, aimed at reducing the incident of impaired driving on local highways.

More checkpoints are planned over the holidays by local police.