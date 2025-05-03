Police in Pictou County find Missing Youth Deceased after Kayak overturns at Eden Lake

RCMP say a missing youth who fell into the water at Eden Lake, Pictou County, has died.RCMP, fire services and EHS were called to the scene around 1 pm Thursday. Police learned that two youths, known to one another, were paddling on the lake in separate kayaks when one of them overturned, sending the kayaker into the water.

Pictou County Fire services; Halifax, Pictou County, Strait Area and Colchester Ground Search and Rescue Teams; a Department of Natural Resources helicopter; the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association; RCMP Air Services, RCMP drone operators, and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team were involved in the search.

Police say at around 7:45 Friday night, police divers located and recovered the remains of the youth. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has been contacted. Criminality is not believed to be a factor.