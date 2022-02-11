Police in Pictou County lay Drug Charges

There’s been a drug bust in Pictou County.

On Thursday, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Westville, Stellarton and New Glasgow Police Departments and the Pictou District RCMP arrested three people in two separate locations in connection with a drug and stolen property investigation.

On Thursday afternoon at around 2:20, a car was stopped by police in Westville. Officers arrested two men on drug related charges. Officers found cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, a digital scale and an electronic device.

Minutes later, a home was searched in Central West River, where a third man was arrested. Police found, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, an illegal marijuana grow operation, illegal cigarettes, a firearm, a stolen side-by-side, a stolen utility trailer and stolen tools, equipment and electronic devices.

Police have charged a 37-year-old man and 51-year-old man with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized. The 37-year-old is also charged with possession of cocaine and hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking.

A third person was released with no charges.

The two men charged have been released from custody and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court in May.