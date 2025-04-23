Police in Pictou County lay Drug Related Charges After Searching a Home in Pictou

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged two people after searching a home in Pictou.

On April 16, police agencies executed an arrest warrant at a residence on Dennon Street in connection to an ongoing investigation.

At the home, officers arrested 33-year-old Christine Holly Fraser of Eureka and 37-year-old David Allen Lemmon of River John. Lemmon was charged with Operation of a Conveyance While Prohibited and Failure to Comply with Probation Order.

Following the arrests, police searched the home with the assistance of the Pictou County District RCMP. It resulted in the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, cash, a replica handgun, and drug paraphernalia. Fraser faces a pair of possession for the purpose of trafficking charges, and single charges of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and Failure to Comply with Order

Both Fraser and Lemmon appeared in Pictou Provincial Court on April 17 and were remanded into custody. Fraser is due back in court on May 14 and Lemmon was set to appear in court Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.