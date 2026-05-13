Police in Pictou County lay Multiple Charges in a Drug Trafficking Investigation

A man faces multiple charges following a drug trafficking investigation in Pictou County.

On April 30, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the Pictou County District RCMP, arrested a man at a property on Mountville Road in Mountville as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. He was found in possession of presumed fentanyl and cash, and his truck was seized.

Following the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Grant Street During the search, police seized additional presumed fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, cash, and thousands of hydromorphone pills, with an estimated street value exceeding $50,000. A stolen motorcycle was also recovered from the property.

On May 4, officers executed a search warrant on the man’s truck. Inside, they located more presumed fentanyl, digital scales, and stolen tools.

In total, approximately 35 grams of presumed fentanyl were seized during the investigation.

37-year-old Riley Michael Lloyd of Trenton, faces three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failure to comply with a release order, and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime. Lloyd was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on June 8. The investigation is ongoing.