Police in Pictou County Seize Firearms, Ammunition and Magazines, Cash, and Substances Believed to be Illicit Drugs

Pictou County District RCMP executed a search warrant in Greenwood that resulted in the seizure of firearms and a variety of associated ammunition, as well as illicit drugs and other items related to drug trafficking.

On June 27th, police officers entered a residence on Maclellans Brook Road in connection with an ongoing investigation. Officers from the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit led the investigation; this unit is made up of police officers from Pictou County District RCMP, Westville Police Service, and Stellarton Police Service. The Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services also assisted.

Officers seized twenty firearms and a variety of associated ammunition and magazines. A quantity of cash and several baggies and containers of substances believed to be illicit drugs were also seized; further testing will be conducted to determine the type and potency of any substances.

Several of the items seized are believed to be pellet guns and, despite their appearance, may not meet the legal criteria to be considered a firearm. Police are working with the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team to assess the muzzle velocity and other factors that differentiate between firearms and pellet guns or other imitation weapons.

Five people were arrested; two were later released without charges. Three others will face a total of 52 charges related to firearms, drugs, and other offences.

41-year-old Harry Elliot Decoff, of Greenwood, 69-year-old Inez Hodgson of Greenwood, and 51-year-old Frank Alexander Hayman of Black Point, were released by police. They will make their first court appearances at Pictou Provincial Court on September 23.