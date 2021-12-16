Police in Pictou County to Step Up Checkpoints in December as Part of Operation Christmas

Pictou County’s Police departments will be out in full force this month, looking for impaired drivers. Checkpoints will be set up around the county as part of Operation Christmas, an annual campaigned aimed at reducing impaired driving and encouraging motorists to practice safe winter driving.

A virtual kick off was held Wednesday for Operation Christmas by Police and MADD Canada

Impaired driving is one of the leading causes of preventable death and serious injury on Nova Scotia’s roads.

As part of Operation Christmas, MADD Canada is promoting Operation Red Ribbon, encouraging motorists to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver on the road.