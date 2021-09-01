Police in Victoria County investigate Suspicious Death in New Haven

The RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit with assistance from the Victoria County District RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a 77-year-old New Haven man.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday evening, Ingonish Beach RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death at a residence on New Haven Road in New Haven. Investigators deemed the death to be suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, RCMP Forensic Identification Services, and Victoria County District RCMP are investigating. The Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-896-5060. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.