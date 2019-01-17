Police Investigate After A Man was Seriously Injured in a Westville Pub

Police arrested a 43-year-old Westville man following an altercation at a Town pub.

Westville police responded to a call at the pub Tuesday evening at around 9:30 p.m..

A release from police states an altercation took place involving a 60 year old male receiving serious injury. The victim was transported to the Aberdeen hospital and later air lifted to Halifax.

Westville Police continue to investigate the matter along with Stellarton Police, the RCMP Major Crime Unit and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services. Police arrested a 43-year-old Westville man in connection with the incident.

The 60-year-old remains in hospital.