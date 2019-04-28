Police Investigate Break, Enter and Theft in Inverness

The Inverness District RCMP is investigating the theft of eight firearms from a local home. Police say sometime between 7:45 a.m. Thursday and 10:45 a.m. on Friday someone broke into a home on Broad Cove Banks Road in Inverness through the back door. Missing from the home is a wooden gun cabinet containing six firearms and two other firearms from a rack. The firearms are shotguns and rifles and all had trigger locks. The shed located near the house was also broken into and a chainsaw in a black carrying case was taken. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Inverness District RCMP at 902-625-2220 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS