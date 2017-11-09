Police investigate death in Havre Boucher

A 65 year old man is dead after his vehicle drove off the wharf in Havre Boucher on Tuesday afternoon. The RCMP say that a man from the area informed his family that he was going fishing, and did not return home that evening.

Yesterday at noon, family members searched the area and located the man’s truck, submerged at the end of the wharf. The Antigonish RCMP along with the Havre Boucher Volunteer Fire Department and Underwater Recovery team were called to the scene to recover the truck, which was submerged in 15 feet of water.

The body of the missing man was discovered inside the submerged truck at approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. An autopsy is being conducted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, and foul play is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing.