Police Investigate Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Marshy Hope

RCMP say one man is dead from a two vehicle crash on Highway 104 in Marshy Hope. Antigonish and Pictou County RCMP, Fire Department and EHS personnel were called to the scene around 2:15 Friday afternoon where they found a car on the road and a pickup truck towing a trailer in the ditch. Both were extensively damaged. The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 20-year-old man from Pictou County was pronounced dead at the scene. The three men in the pick-up appeared injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.