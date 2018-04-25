Police Investigate Numerous Grass Fires in Pictou County

The Pictou County Regional Emergency Management Office says several fire departments responded to reports of grass fires yesterday. The Trenton Connector was closed from Highway 106 to Abercrombie Road as a precaution to allow fire departments to put out several fires on the Connector.

Corporal Mark Kellock of Pictou County District RCMP says there were five fire calls in areas such as Mount William, Millsville, and Barney’s River. Two persons are in custody from a blaze in Piedmont Valley; it remains under investigation.

New Glasgow Regional Police and the Trenton Fire Department are also investigating four grass fires in Trenton. One fire made contact with a vacant home. New Glasgow Regional Police and the New Glasgow Fire Department are investigating one grass fire in the town.

Constable Ken MacDonald of the Emergency Management Office says the fires had the potential to be very dangerous because of dry and windy conditions, if it wasn’t for the quick reaction of Emergency Responders.

Anyone with information on these fires is asked to call Pictou District RCMP at (902) 755-4141, New Glasgow Regional Police at (902) 752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.