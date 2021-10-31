Police investigate Several Incidents from A Halloween Gathering in Pictou

RCMP say officers are investigating a several incidents at a gathering in the town of Pictou early Sunday morning, including a shooting, a stabbing and a home invasion.

Shortly after 3 a.m., RCMP were called to a shooting on Veterans Drive. Police allege a 22-year-old New Glasgow man shot at a woman outside a home where there was a Halloween party. RCMP say the woman wasn’t injured, ran inside and locked the door. Police also allege the man smashed a door window in the house, got inside and stabbed a person before being tackled by people at the party. Police say the suspect incurred serious injuries. He is being treated in hospital.

The stabbing victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was treated by EHS personnel and released.

RCMP say this was not a random incident and there is no threat to the public. RCMP add it is believed the parties are known to one another.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Pictou District RCMP at 902-485-4333. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web sip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.