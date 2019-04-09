Police Investigate theft of Trailer and Steel Roofing

Pictou RCMP responded to a call of a theft of a trailer and steel roofing from the Nova Scotia

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (TIR) in Lyon’s Brook on April 1.

Police reviewed the surveillance video, and stated an older model, dark coloured pickup truck can be seen entering the property, and leaving a short time. At 2:17a.m., the same vehicle returns and leaves again, this time with a trailer loaded with steel roofing supplies that had been on the property.

The trailer is yellow, marked with the Nova Scotia Department of TIR logo and has Nova Scotia licence plate R65719 attached. A description of the driver of the truck is not available at this time. The steel on the trailer is valued at approximately $2,700, and the trailer is valued at approximately $5,000.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Pictou District RCMP 902-755-4141 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS.