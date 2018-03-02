Police Investigate threats at Inverness County School
Posted at 3:00 pm on March 2, 2018 | Filed Under: News
Inverness District RCMP say shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a report of threats made at a local high school. RCMP worked with school staff and concluded there wasn’t any risk to public safety. The name of the school hasn’t been identified.
Police say the student who made the threats may be facing charges later. The investigation is continuing, with officers working with the school board to determine the best course of action.