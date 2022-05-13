Police Investigate Two Vehicle Crash in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say two people were taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

Police say at around 1:45 p.m., officers were called to the scene near the intersection of

Temperance Street and MacLean Street. The New Glasgow Fire Department and EHS personnel were also dispatched to the collision. The crash involved a Mazda CX5 and a Toyota Sienna. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Police say the 33-year-old female driver of the Mazda and a 28-year-old female passenger in the Toyota were transported to the Aberdeen Hospital. There’s no word on the injuries sustained by the two women. The 45-year-old driver of the Toyota wasn’t hurt.

Temperance Street from Forbes Street to Dalhousie Street was closed to traffic for an hour.

Police continue to investigate the collision.