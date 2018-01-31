Police Investigating a Suspicious Fire in New Glasgow

The New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire on Skylark Street.

Around 6:30 last night the New Glasgow Fire Department, along with New Glasgow Police and Emergency Health Services personnel werre called to Greens Trailer Court.

The mobile home was destroyed. An adult male sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene and later released.

Police and fire officials concluded the fire was suspicious. The New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit is investigating.