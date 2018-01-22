Police investigating Assault and Abduction in New Glasgow Area

Police say they are looking for a man following the abduction and assault of a woman in the New Glasgow area. Police say around 8:45 Saturday night, a man assaulted a woman at the Aberdeen Business Centre near Giant Tiger and forced her into a 2017 white Dodge Durango with New Brunswick license plates.

Police say the suspect then immediately left the area in the vehicle travelling north on East River Road, then on to Washington Street, Marsh Street, Vale Road and onto Sherbrooke Road, heading to Blue Mountain.

Pictou County RCMP are also investigating an assault in Blue Mountain in connection with the abduction. Police say the suspect fled the scene in another vehicle, a small four door sedan parked nearby. The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid-30’s to mid-40’s, clean shaven and wearing a baseball cap.

The victim was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit and the Pictou County District RCMP’s General Investigations Section are investigating. If you have any information on this incident call the RCMP at (902) 755-4141, the New Glasgow Police at (902) 752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).