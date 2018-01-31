Police investigating Break-in to Unlocked Vehicles in Port Hawkesbury

Port Hawkesbury RCMP has a reminder for local motorists; make sure your car is locked. Police say at 5 o’clock yesterday morning, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person entering unlocked vehicles. Police tracked footprints from the suspect from Grants Pond to the Rose Street area of Port Hawkesbury but couldn’t locate the culprit.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Port Hawkesbury RCMP at 902-625-2220 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.