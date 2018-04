Antigonish RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred last week. Police say Tuesday afternoon between 2:30 and 3 pm a GMC Acadia was struck while parked at Walmart. The vehicle sustained about $2,000 damage to its front end. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the RCMP at (902) 863-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.