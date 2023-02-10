Police Investigate reports of thefts from Two Stories in Port Hawkesbury

RCMP are investigating multiple thefts in Port Hawkesbury.

On January 31, two men and a woman entered a grocery store on Paint Street in Port Hawkesbury and departed the store, without paying, with an entire cart full of various items.

Later that day, investigators believe that the same three people attended a store on Reeves Street and proceeded to take perfume and electric tooth brushes before leaving without paying for the purchases. The trio fled in a Hyundai Elantra bearing the Nova Scotia license plate GYY694.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Inverness County district RCMP at 902-625-2220. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.