Police laid Charges following an Incident in Malagawatch

A Malagawatch man faces a number of charges following what police described as a violent incident.

On February 7 at approximately 10:25 a.m., police responded to a complaint of two men having been held at knifepoint in their vehicle by an unknown man. Police learned that two men were working on Youngs Private Road in Malagawatch and were sitting in their vehicle when an unknown man jumped through the passenger side window of the vehicle and held a knife to the throat of the passenger. The suspect threatened to harm the passenger, move the knife back and forth from the driver and passenger, assaulted the driver and damaged the vehicle during the incident. The suspect at one point stole the keys to the vehicle but did return them before fleeing on foot.

Police identified the suspect as Clayton Young, 42, of Malagawatch and attempted to locate him. Young was eventually contacted by phone but refused to engage in further dialogue with police.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., police located Young in Eskasoni where he was arrested without incident. Young remained in custody overnight and will was set to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court Tuesday. He faces two counts each of of Aggravated Sexual Assault, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Assault, Forcible Confinement , Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and one count each of assault with a weapon, Theft under $5,000, and Mischief under $5,000.