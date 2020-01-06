Police Launch Arson Investigation at Weekend Apartment Fire in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say officers are investigating an arson at a three unit apartment building on Stewart Street over the weekend.

Police say officers and the New Glasgow Fire Department were called to the scene at 7 a.m. Sunday. The fire was at the rear of the structure, where one apartment was occupied with two people. The other two apartments were vacant at the time.

No one was injured in the fire and the couple was displaced because of the fire damage. The Canadian Red Cross is assisting the couple. New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit and the Office of the Fire Marshall continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.