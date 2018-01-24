Police lay arson charge following a fire in Trenton

The New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman and charged her with arson in connection with a fire on Phillip Street in Trenton Tuesday. At approximately 11:30AM, the Trenton Fire Department , assisted by their counterparts from New Glasgow and Abercrombie responded to a fire on Philip Street involving a travel trailer and home. Both were completely destroyed. When police and fire officials arrived, they deemed the fire to be suspicious.

Shortly after, another small fire was reported inside a residence on Sixth Street in Trenton. No injuries were reported as a result of the two fires. New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit continue to investigate.