Police lay charges after finding Cocaine and other Items in a Stellarton Home

On Wednesday, as part of a lengthy investigation, members of Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Stellarton Police Service, Pictou District- RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Services, and Westville Police Service searched a home on Cambey Avenue, Stellarton. Three males were arrested on scene without incident.

During the search, officers found a quantity of cocaine, packaging materials, scales, ammunition, and other drug-related paraphernalia.

48-year-old Joseph Eric Spears of Stellarton was remanded into custody to appear in Pictou Provincial Court at a later date for failing to comply with conditions of his Conditional Sentence Order. Further charges are expected.

The other two males were released without charges. The investigation is ongoing.