Police lay charges after Finding Cocaine in a Vehicle in Whycocomagh

A 27-year-old Port Hawkesbury man faces drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.

Members of the Inverness-Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit, assisted by Inverness RCMP, conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 105 in Whycocomagh. Police searched the vehicle and found cocaine.

Police arrested Michael Warren Ryan without incident. Ryan faces a charge of Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking. He was released from custody on conditions and is set to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on July 29 at 9:30 a.m..