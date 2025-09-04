Police Lay Charges following a Two Vehicle Collision in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police have laid charges in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon on East River Road.

Police say officers were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. between a Hyundai Santa Fe and a GMC Terrain. No one was hurt in the collision.

Police say the driver of the Santa Fe, a 47-year-old Halifax woman, was arrested at the scene for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle by Drug. Officers searched the Santa Fe, where police allege they found a quantity of cocaine, scales and packaging material. A 43-year-old man and a 44 year-old woman in that vehicle were also arrested.

47-year-old Rhona Kenny of Halifax is charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle by Drug, Failing to Comply with Probation, Refusing to Comply with Demand and Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

43-year-of Ryan Andrew Maclean of Halifax is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Failing to Attend Court as Ordered and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Maclean and Kenny were remanded into custody to appear in court.

A 44-year-old woman from Halifax has been charged Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. She was released from custody and placed on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.