Police lay charges following Canso Home Break-In

Guysborough District RCMP say a 26-year-old Little Dover man is facing multiple charges following an incident at a Canso home on Sunday afternoon. Police say they received a call of a man breaking into a home, and assaulting both occupants of the dwelling before leaving. The victims, a 55-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman weren’t hurt. Police say this is an isolated incident and all three knew each other.

A 26-year-old man later turned himself into the Bible Hill RCMP and was arrested. He’s charged with Break and Enter, Assault with a Weapon, Assault, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Uttering Threats.

He was later released from custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on the charges on July 10th