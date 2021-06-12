Police Lay Charges from A Pursuit in Inverness and Antigonish Counties

RCMP have charged two men on several charges following a pursuit Thursday evening in Inverness and Antigonish Counties.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, an RCMP Cruiser was sideswiped by a truck while responding to an erratic driving complaint on Highway 105 in Glendale. Police say the truck matched the description of one of the two suspect vehicles involved in the complaint. The driver did not stop and fled the area. The officer wasn’t hurt.

A short time later, police received a 911 call about two vehicles racing and driving erratically on Highway 316 in Lower South River. The descriptions of the vehicles matched the ones from the earlier report to police.

Police located one vehicle on Highway 4 in Lower South River and tried to pull it over but the driver wouldn’t comply. A spike belt was used and the truck came to a stop. Police say the driver was arrested. RCMP say the driver showed signs of impairment and was taken to the detachment for breath samples.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle was later identified and arrested at home in Colchester County.

A 23-year-old man from Debert is facing charges of flight from police, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Refusing to Comply with a Demand.

A 26-year-old Truro man is charged with Flight from Police and Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance.

Both were released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on August 30th.