Police lay Cocaine Trafficking Charge in Inverness County

A 25-year-old Mellville man faces a charge of cocaine trafficking following an arrest over the weekend.

On Saturday, Inverness District RCMP and the Inverness/Richmond District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a home in Melville, a small community Northeast of Port Hawkesbury. Following the search, police seized cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Steven Leslie MacEachern faces charges of Possessing Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and two counts of breaching a recognizance. MacEachern was remanded into custody and is set to appear today in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.