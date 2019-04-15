Police Lay Cocaine Trafficking Charges against Two Inverness Residents

RCMP say a man and a woman from Inverness are facing charges following a cocaine trafficking investigation. Police say on Saturday, Inverness RCMP, with assistance from the Inverness/Richmond District Street Crime Enforcement Unit, searched a home on Celtic Drive in Inverness. RCMP say officers seized cocaine, a cutting agent, cash and drug paraphernalia.

23-year-old Terrance Anthony Harper and 19-year-old Janelle Anne Larade have each been charged with Possessing Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possessing Equipment Used to Assist with Trafficking Cocaine and Unsafe Storage of a Firearm.