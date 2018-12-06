Police lay Drug Charges after Searching a Home in Inverness County

Inverness District RCMP’s Street Crime Enforcement Unit and General Duty members searched a home in Sugar Camp, Inverness County for drugs Tuesday. Police seized cocaine, Oxycodone and drug paraphernalia as a result of the search and arrested two men. 32-year-old Joshua Donald Nicholson of Barberton Road faces charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and three counts of Breach of Recognizance. He was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court today.

The second man, a 26-year-old from Havre Boucher, was arrested and later released without charges. He is facing drug charges at a later date.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.