Police Lay Drug Trafficking Charges following a Drug Bust in New Glasgow

Two people have been charged following a drug bust in New Glasgow. On Thursday afternoon at around 4 o’clock, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the New Glasgow Regional Police, searched a home on McColl Street.

Officers seized a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, digital scales, cash and a prohibited weapon.

A 35-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Pictou County, were arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine and Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Police are continuing their investigation.