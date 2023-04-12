Police lay Firearms Charges in connection with an Incident in Plymouth

Pictou County District RCMP charged a man with firearms offences after an incident in Plymouth.

On Sunday morning at approximately 11:25 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a man in distress at a home on Jean Street. As officers arrived at the scene, they noted bullet holes in the front window of the home. The area was secured and RCMP officers began communicating with the man inside. At approximately 12:46 p.m., the man surrendered to officers and was safely arrested.

45-year-old Ildeberto Bulhoes of Plymouth, was charged with Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm Knowing Possession is Unauthorized, Careless Use of a Firearm and Careless Storage of a Firearm. He was remanded into custody and was set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court Tuesday.