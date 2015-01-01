Police lay second degree Murder Charge from an Incident in Thorburn

The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit charged a man with murder following an incident in Thorburn.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday, Pictou County District RCMP were called to a report of a man attempting to break-in to a home on Greenwood Street in Thorburn, who was running through the woods with an axe. When officers arrived at the scene, they began searching the area for the man.

Some officers entered the suspect’s home, also on Greenwood Street, and found a woman suffering from serious injuries. Officers determined that the suspect was a 61-year-old Thorburn man and an emergency alert was issued in Pictou, Antigonish and Colchester counties at approximately 10 a.m. The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The man was located later that morning by RCMP Air Services in the woods behind Greenwood Street. He sustained serious injuries. He was arrested before being transported to hospital by ambulance with police escort.

RCMP officers later learned that the victim died of her inuries. 61-year-old John Douglas Cress of Thorburn, faces a charge of 2nd Degree Murder. Cress was remanded into custody and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court today.

Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating with assistance by the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.