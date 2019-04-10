Police locate body of Missing Motorist

RCMP say officers have located the body of a 38-year-old man, who was reported missing from a collision on Highway 104 in Marshy Hope on Sunday.

Police say RCMP officers did a cursory search of the area when the crash was reported. A Police Dog Team searched the area but didn’t find the driver. Local volunteer Ground Search and Resuce was called to search the area. At around 6 p.m. Monday night, the body of the missing man was discovered. He was found lying in a brook.

Police say the investigation into the death is continuing and investigators haven’t made a determination about any criminality at this time.