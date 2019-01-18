Police Locate Stolen Property at a Home near Port Hastings

A 23-year-old man is facing a number of weapons and theft related charges after police searched a home yesterday on Highway 105 in Lexington, just outside of Port Hastings.

RCMP say officers seized seven firearms, one of which was a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun. Police also confiscated a number of power tools, including generators, air compressors, chain saws, cordless drills, circular saws, weed trimmers, and other tools that are believed to be stolen.

Shannon Francis MacDonald has been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Unauthorized Possession of Firearms. MacDonald was released from custody with conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on March 25.

RCMP is seeking the public’s help for information in determining the owners of the stolen tools. Anyone with information on this incident or may be a victim of theft is asked to call the RCMP at (902) 625-2220.