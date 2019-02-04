Police looking for a missing Pictou Landing Man

Pictou District RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 49-year-old man. Anthony

Lewis Dewolfe was last seen on the evening of January 29th, outside a home on Lower Road in Pictou Landing.

Dewolfe is described as a caucasian male, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He usually wears a black and red winter jacket. Police and family are concerned for his safetly.

Anyone with information on Dewolfe’s whereabouts is asked to call Pictou District RCMP at (902) 755-4141 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.