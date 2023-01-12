Police looking for man on a Warrant for Arrest

The New Glasgow Regional Police is looking for a man where a warrant has been issued for his

arrest.

On Wednesday at 9:36 a.m., New Glasgow Regional Police conducted a traffic stop on a Black Dodge Avenger on Park Street, Trenton. While the traffic stop was taking place the passenger, David Allen Lemmon fled the scene.

The 35-year-old Lemmon already has an active Warrant of Arrest for a Breach of a Conditional Sentence Order.

Lemmon, from Pictou County, is wanted by police on a Province Wide Arrest Warrant and other charges are pending as he fled the scene during the traffic stop.

Police have made several attempts to locate Lemmon in the area and New Glasgow Regional Police are requesting assistance from the public to locate him and the Black Dodge Avenger.

Anyone who sees David Allen Lemmon is asked to refrain from approaching him and to police immediately. Anybody with information on his whereabouts or information on the Black Dodge Avenger, is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Pollice at 902-759-7277. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.