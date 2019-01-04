Police Make Arrest, Seek Two Others After Shots Fired in a Home in Pictou County

A man is in custody following an incident Thursday.

Pictou District RCMP responded to a complaint of shots fired at a residence on East River East Side Rd. in Churchville at 8:20 a.m. Thursday morning. Police state three male suspects were in a grey 4-door pickup truck and one of them fired a long gun at the residence while they drove past it.

No one was injured in the incident. Police asked members of the public to avoid the area and refrain from posting updates about their activity as they responded to this incident. Investigators do not believe it was a random act and the parties are known to one another.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in relation to the incident yesterday afternoon. Police continue their efforts to locate the two other men who were involved, adding they know the identities of these two men.

Pictou District RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 902 755-4141. Anyone who knows the location of the two additional men who remain at large is asked to contact police immediately. Both men may be armed and police are asking the public not to approach the suspects. People can also call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

The investigation is ongoing