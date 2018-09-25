Police make arrests after items were stolen from Vehicles in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested two Pictou County male youths in connection with thefts from vehicles. Police picked up the two young people around 2:20 Sunday morning.

One youth was located by officers on Brother Street, while the Police Department’s K-9 Police Dog Unit located the other on Frederick Street. The police dog also found stolen property.

A 14-year-old was charged with theft and trespassing at night, while the 16-year-old was charged with tresspassing at night, failure to comply and one count under the Liquor Control Act.

Police say quick reaction from a member of the public to call police immediately helped officers in making the arrests.

The two youths have been released from custody and will appear in court in Pictou at a later date.