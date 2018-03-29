Police make arrests after Pepper Spray Incident in Antigonish

Antigonish RCMP say three males have been arrested on assault charges after two people were pepper sprayed last weeekend. Police say the incident happened on Notre Dame Avenue on Saturday. Police say there was a verbal argument, escalating into a physical assault, and two males were sprayed with pepper spray. Both victims were taken to hospital, treated and released.

With assistance from the Cheticamp and Baddeck RCMP, three people were arrest, one man and two male youths.

An 18-year-old man from St. Joseph-du-Moine, Inverness County and a 17-year-old male youth from Baddeck are both charged with one count of assualt. A 16-year-old male youth from Nyanza, Victoria County is facing two counts of assault wiht a weapon.

All three have been released from custody and placed on strict conditions. They are scheduled to return to Antigonish Provincial Court and Antigonish Youth Court on June 27th