Police make arrests in Antigonish after Cocaine, Marijuana and Cash seized

RCMP have seized drugs in the town of Antigonish.

Police say on Saturday evening the Antigonish – Guysborough Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a home on Hawthorne Street and investigators confiscated a large quantity of cocaine, marijuana and cash.

A 48-year-old man and 23-year-old man, both of Antigonish, are facing charges for Possession of Cocaine for the Purposes of Trafficking. The 48-year-old man was released from custody and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on January 17th. The 23-year-old man remains in custody.