Police make several drug-related arrests

Posted at 9:39 am on November 7, 2017 | Filed Under: News

Multiple arrests were made last week in connection to two separate vehicle stops in Northeastern Nova Scotia, thanks to a tip from the public. On Thursday, officers located a vehicle in Waycobah where they discovered and seized oxycodone, a firearm and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A 44-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, from Waycobah, were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance.
Then, on Friday, another vehicle was stopped in Auld’s Cove, where officers discovered and seized dexaphetamine and drug paraphernalia from inside the vehicle. A 24-year-old male and a 25-year-old woman, both of the Mulgrave area, were also arrested for Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance.
All four individuals were released and are scheduled to appear in Port Hawksbury Provincial Court in December.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page