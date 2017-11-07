Police make several drug-related arrests

Multiple arrests were made last week in connection to two separate vehicle stops in Northeastern Nova Scotia, thanks to a tip from the public. On Thursday, officers located a vehicle in Waycobah where they discovered and seized oxycodone, a firearm and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A 44-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, from Waycobah, were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance.

Then, on Friday, another vehicle was stopped in Auld’s Cove, where officers discovered and seized dexaphetamine and drug paraphernalia from inside the vehicle. A 24-year-old male and a 25-year-old woman, both of the Mulgrave area, were also arrested for Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance.

All four individuals were released and are scheduled to appear in Port Hawksbury Provincial Court in December.