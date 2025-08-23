Police, New Glasgow Fire Department and Fire Marshal’s Office Investigate Suspicious Fire

New Glasgow Regional Police are seeking help from the public in connection with a suspicious fire in the town.

Police say shortly before midnight on Friday, officers and the New Glasgow Fire Department were called to the fire in the 600 block on Little Harbour Road. Two residents in one of the apartments escaped uninjured, the fire was contained to the front of the entrance. The other apartment residents were not home at the time.

Police, the New Glasgow Fire Department and the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at 903-752-1941. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.